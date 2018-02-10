SC To Hear Petition By Major’s Father On Monday

The FIR was registered against personnel of 10 Garhwal Rifles, including Major Kumar, under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code.
New Delhi—The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on Monday the plea of the father of an Army officer, who was booked as an accused by Jammu and Kashmir Police in the recent Shopian firing incident.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered advocate Aishwarya Bhati's submission that the plea of the father be heard on an urgent basis.
The lawyer said the FIR has illegally been lodged against Major Aditya Kumar in connection with the firing incident in Shopian.
"We will hear it on Monday," the bench said.
Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh said his son, a major in the Indian Army's 10 Garhwal Rifles, was "wrongly and arbitrarily" named in the FIR as the incident relates to an Army convoy that was on bonafide military duty in an area under the AFSPA and was isolated by an "unruly and deranged" mob that was pelting stones, which caused damage to military vehicles.
Two civilians were killed when Army personnel fired at the stone-pelting mob in Ganovpora village in Shopian, prompting the chief minister to order an inquiry into the incident.
