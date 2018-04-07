SC collegium recommends 4 new judges for J&K High Court 

Srinagar—The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended three advocates and a retired judicial officer for appointment as judges in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court out of a total list of 5 submitted before it.

In a meeting today, the Collegium of three senior-most judges, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices J. Chelameswar and Ranjan Gogoi recommended advocates Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Nazir Ahmed Beig and Sindhu Sharma besides Judicial Officer Rashid Ali Dar as the judges of the high court.

The recommendation was made by the then Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court on 24 August last year, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

“At present, there is no Judge in the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court to ascertain suitability of the above-named recommendees,” the collegiums observed.

In order to assess merit and suitability of the recommendees for elevation to the High Court, the collegium “carefully scrutinized the material placed in the file which includes the views of the Chief Minister and the Governor for the State of Jammu & Kashmir, complaints against the recommendations and reports / comments thereon of the Intelligence Agencies, their age, income, statistics of reported / unreported judgments and pro bono cases handled by the Bar members, as well as the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file. “

As regards Rashid Ali Dar, the collegiums said: “we have also considered his service record, report of

Judgment Assessment Committee, ACRs and also the fact that on the date of vacancy he was below 58-1/2 years and thus qualifies the age criterion applicable to a Judicial Officer recommended for elevation.” Apart from this, the collegium invited all the recommendees with a view to have an interaction with them. “On the basis of the interaction we had with the recommendees and having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Nazir Ahmed Beig, Sindhu Sharma, Advocates and Rashid Ali Dar, Judicial Officer are suitable for being appointed as Judges of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court.

As regards Showkat Ahmad Makroo, the collegiums said: “Having regard to the material on record, we are of the considered view that consideration of his case can wait. The proposal for his elevation is accordingly deferred for the present.”