Sameer Tiger Among 2 Militants Killed In Pulwama Gunfight

Army officer among 2 soldiers also injured during gunfigth.
Srinagar— Two militants including a top Hizb Commander Sameer Tiger have been killed in an ongoing operation at Drabgam area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. A civilian was also killed during the clashes that erupted near the gunfight site.
Official sources told GNS that the joint team of forces during the searches recovered two militant bodies namely Sameer Ahmad Bhat alias Tiger son of Mohammad Maqbool of Drabgam and Aqib Khan son of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Rajpora.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police south Kashmir Range Amit Kumar told GNS that two militants were killed and their bodies along with as many weapons were recovered.
"Identification of the slain militants are yet to be ascertained," DIG said, adding that the searches are going on.
A civilian Shahid Ashraf Dar (18) son of Mohammad Ashraf Dar, a resident of Arihal, sustained a critical bullet wound during the clashes near the site of a gun battle, however, later succumbed.
The gunfight broke out in Drubgam village early today after the joint team of Army, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.
A major and a soldier of 44 RR were injured in the initial exchange of fire with the militants, reports said. The injured were shifted to 92 base military hospital in Badami Bagh Srinagar.
Over a dozen protesters have been injured during clashes near the encounter site.
