SALS Being Installed At Airport In A Month, HC Told

Srinagar—The equipments for installation of Simple Approach Lighting System (SALS) at Srinagar “international airport” has been procured and work on the project shall be started within a month, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court was informed on Thursday.
Subsequently ,a division bench of the court directed authorities to submit status reports by next date of hearing in the case. The SALS will enable the airport to receive night flights as well as during low visibility days.
“As a stop gap measure, it has been suggested by the Air Force and the Airports Authority of India that 300 metres of land, which is available within the boundary before runway 31, could be utilized for setting up SALS. If this is done, the minimum visibility would be reduced from 1300 metres to 1000 metres. This arrangement be implemented immediately,” the court had said previously.
The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation that it has initiated on its own motion, seeking to provide necessary facilities to passengers travelling to and from Kashmir by air.
The PIL was initiated by Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and on December 14, Chief Justice had directed its registration as suo-moto PIL. In this petition, the judge noticed that the AAI has, prima facie, failed to take notice of hardships and difficulties being regularly faced by the people, who travel to and fro Kashmir by air.
The judge also noticed that the authorities have, prima facie, failed to take appropriate remedial measures by upgrading the lighting system and installing the required gadgets at the Srinagar airport and, consequently has failed to discharge public duty.
