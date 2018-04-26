Salman meets Mehbooba  

Salman and the film's team reached the picturesque Sonamarg hill station in the state for a two-day shooting schedule of Remo D'Souza directed movie "Race 3".
Srinagar—Superstar Salman Khan and producer Ramesh Taurani, who are currently busy here with the shoot of the third instalment of the "Race" franchise, met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Salman and the film's team reached the picturesque Sonamarg hill station in the state for a two-day shooting schedule of Remo D'Souza directed movie "Race 3".
A photograph of their meeting was shared by Taurani on his Twitter account.
"We thank Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for welcoming us in Kashmir for the final lap of 'Race 3' with Salman Khan," Taurani tweeted with the image, in which he has posed with Mufti, Salman and the actor's bodyguard Shera.
Besides Salman, "Race 3" will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The film scheduled to be released coinciding with the Eid festival on June 15.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.