‘Running Heater’ Suffocates Man Dies To Death

Handwara—A man was found dead on Wednesday morning, apparently due to suffocation in Handwara tehsil of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.
The deceased was identified as Majid Khan, a resident of Nagranard village in Handwara.
His brother-in-law Hilal Ahmad Khan who was found unconscious was referred to Srinagar for further treatment, said an official.
“The duo had kept a heater on and it looks like Majid Khan died due of suffocation due to the lack of oxygen," Azim Khan, SHO Handwara, said.
“Hilal has been referred to Srinagar in an unconscious condition. Police has started investigations," he added.
Hilal had admitted his expecting wife at Handwara hospital last night and besides a few relatives, the two were attending to her, the official said.
