Ruckus In House Over Darkness In Kashmir

Several members of the NC and the Congress, including Ali Mohammad Sagar, Altaf Kallo, Mubarak Gul, Mohammad Amin Bhat, G M Saroori and Abdul Majid Larmi, raised supplementary questions about the power crises and improving the power infrastructure in Kashmir.
Jammu—The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was rocked with protests by the opposition over the power crisis and the members cornered Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh before staging a walkout from the House.
In reply to a question by MLA Aga Syed Ruhullah in the assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said the augmentation of 33/11 KV receiving station Ichgam was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 75 lakh.
The deputy chief minister told the house that measures were being taken and power being made available as per demand but opposition members of the NC and the Congress were dissatisfied with reply and walked into Well of House raising slogans.
They created a ruckus and staged a walkout from the House.
Leader of Opposition Omar Abdullah also walked out.
