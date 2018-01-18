Rs 616-Cr Being Spent On Power Augmentation: Min

Jammu—Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday said the Centre has launched Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) for improvement of power system in the state at a cost of Rs 616.59 crore.

Responding to a question by PDP MLA Abdul Rahim Rather in Assembly, Minister of State for Power Asiea Naqash said the programme has been approved for implementation in 21 districts of the state including 10 in Jammu province, 9 in Kashmir and two in Ladakh region.

Asiea said DDUGJY is aimed at augmenting the power infrastructure and electrification of all unelectrified areas in the rural region.

It also envisages various reforms in the power sector to improve overall power scenario in the state.

Elaborating further, the minister said the reason for slow implementation is poor response to tenders and meeting various other technicalities.

She said the government is making constant efforts for speedy implementation of this important programme in all identified areas of the state to ensure that benefits reach to the targeted population.

Meanwhile, replying to a question by Congress MLA Gulzar Ahmad Wani, she said the government is going to develop Receiving Station at Kawarigam to ease load and improve power supply scenario in adjoining areas.

She said the power supply to Ranipora and Kawarigam is fed from Receiving Station, Gopalpora through 11 KV Dethoo feeder while Harde-toru is fed from Receiving Station, Shangus Nowgam through 11 KV Issus feeder. (PTI)