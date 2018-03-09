Rising Girl Child Abandonment Extremely Worrisome: Mirwaiz

Srinagar—Incarcerated chairman of Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday said the rising incidents of child abandonment mostly girls’ in last few days were extremely worrisome.

In his message on International Womens’ Day, Mirwaiz said that it’s a day to introspect that has the condition of “our girls and women who an equal part of our society, improved over the years.” Mirwaiz said despite Kashmir being a Muslim majority state and despite the clear guidance in Quran regarding the equal status and rights of women, yet the abominable practice of female foeticide and abandonment of girl child was still prevalent.

“Rising incidents of child abandonment mostly girls that we have seen in the last few days is extremely worrisome.”

He said domestic violence and workplace harassment are other forms of oppression against women that are rampant.

While the most despicable crime against women, rape continues, Mirwaiz said repercussions and effects of the conflict on the women who have been rendered half widows, widows or orphans. “Chastity of woman has also many a times been violated as a war weapon by the forces.”

Mirwaiz said that as Individuals and society it was imperative upon people of Jammu and Kashmir that “we realise these things, educate yourself and rise to the occasion, to support and stand for our women and give them their due.”

Mirwaiz said as far as women were concerned, the resilience and grit that they have shown and the way they are battling all odds and yet moving forward was salutary and commendable.