Rise above yesterday, capture tomorrow Prof Bhat to India, Pakistan

Srinagar—The Muslim Conference (MC) president Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat while speaking to huge gathering of people at Handwara has emphasized that excesses with negativity in history can be neutralized effectively with collective decipline, wisdom and large-heartedness. Weakness is no sin–– no collective sin. History bears testimony that where powerful exploits weaker sections on grounds either of politico religious superiority or with reference to socio-racial divergences. The weaker in the ultimate analysis come out as victorious. Arrogance of power ultimately as a rule falls apart.

Kashmir comprises the people–– weaker people with self-respect and collective consciousness and what is more important, the people with a will to move forward collectively as one to let the whole world know, that we choose to live in peace as the masters of our destiny. The Professor in his traditional style said that history does not consist only in a record of yesterday, it positively points to paths ahead to peace and prosperity. Let us rise and learn the lesson.

The subcontinent has experienced huge changes at different periods of history and the latest change that happened seven decades ago brought forth two sovereign states of Bharat and Pakistan in the region. However the state of Jammu and Kashmir unfortunately turned as a dispute in to a battlefield so much so that Bharat and Pakistan had to fight wars as states and the people in the region had to suffer the consequences. Yesterday is gone. Now is different. The change is sweeping across the globe. Call on us all to rise above hostility, intransigence and historical ironies and come to grips manfully with the situation to resolve the dispute on Kashmir in the interests of stability in South Asia.

India and Pakistan as responsible nuclear states owe a duty to millions in the region who seek peace to rid them the ghosts of uncertainty and instability. The president said Muslim Conference was actually considering an outline that could possibly help the parties to move forward. Meanwhile the people who matter should consider the following measures with a view to generating a propitious environment in Jammu and Kashmir.

A. Release the prisoners.

B. Withdrawal of cases against the young men particularly the teenagers.

C. Summoning people to Army camps be given a relook.

D. Men with arms should not be allowed to enter into educational institutions

E. Kashmiris’ detained outside the state in different jails should under no circumstances be subject to indignity and the security of Kashmiris’ in Educational institutions and businesses should be ensured.