Right time to revoke AFSPA as Govt claim normalcy in JK: Oppn

Srinagar—Following the revoca­tion of Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) in Meghalaya and par­tially in Arunachal Pradesh, the op­position political parties here said that the government should take measures to revoke AFSPA from the state as it claim normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference (NC) Pro­vincial president, Nasir Aslam Wani told Kashmir News Ser­vice (KNS) that the government is claiming that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir not too bad and things are under their con­trol then they should take steps to revoke AFSPA from the state.

“Besides, revocation of AFSPA was in the agenda of alliance of the current regime but they have failed to fulfill their every single promise,” he said.

He said that when they were in rule they always pitched for revo­cation of AFSPA from those areas where the situation remained peaceful. “If the government claim normalcy in the state then they should take the call to revoke the law in the state,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president, G A Mir while talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) said that the PDP has forged an alliance with BJP on the ground that they will take several steps including removal of AFSPA but from last three years, the BJP is categorically rejecting the issue, saying that there is no question of removal of AFSPA.

He said that the people were be­trayed by the PDP by promising several things and doing nothing on the ground. “It is upto to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti now to take an initiative in this regard to ensure removal of AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Mir further stated that the Congress won’t object in case the government would take call in this regard.

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) chairman and MLA Khansahib, Hakeem Muhammad Yasin also echoed the similar views, saying that the govern­ment should revoke the law if they feel they situation is normal in the State. “The government should revoke that law so that the harassment to the people and other atrocities would end,” he said, adding that the decision would help in improving the situ­ation further.

Earlier, reports quoting of­ficials in Ministry of Home Af­fairs (MHA) said that AFSPA was withdrawn from Megha­laya and its area of operation in Arunachal Pradesh has been re­stricted to eight police stations bordering Assam and three dis­tricts adjoining Myanmar.

Among the eight Northeast states, AFSPA is now applicable only in Nagaland, Manipur (ex­cluding Imphal), Assam and parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Mizoram and Tripura reported no incidents of insurgency in 2017, the officials said. (KNS)

Revoking AFSPA in time of militancy not possible says BJP

The Bhartiya Jan­ta Party (BJP) Wednesday made it clear that unless the militancy and stone pelting doesn’t stop in the valley, the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA), should not be revoked from the Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our stand is very clear that AFSPA cannot be revoked un­less and until peace and nor­malcy is restored in Jammu and Kashmir,” BJP State Gen­eral Secretary Ashok Koul told KNS over phone.

He said that the BJP govern­ment in the centre is closely monitoring the situation in Kashmir and will take the de­cision on AFSPA revocation at the right and appropriate time.

Interestingly in the Agenda of Alliance (Aoa), the PDP and BJP had agreed that while both parties have historically held a different view on AFSPA and the need for it in the State, as part of the agenda for governance of this alliance, the coalition govern­ment will examine the need for de-notifying ‘disturbed areas’.

Koul further said, “Our Jawans are being killed. Today a PDP leader was shot dead. The stone pelting has not stopped. How can we expect the revoca­tion of act in these circumstanc­es? BJP leader questioned.

The statement comes a day after BJP’s collation partner People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said that the act must go from the Jammu and Kashmir.

“From day one we wanted peace in Kashmir. We too want that AFSPA should end,” Ma­ternal uncle of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and PDP Vice President Sartaj Madni had told KNS over phone.

He had said that the PDP is keen that law like AFSPA is with­drawn and that the revocation of AFSPA is part of Agenda of Alli­ance between the two parties.

It is to mention here that while addressing a conference in New Delhi chief minister, Mehbooba had said AFSPA should be revoked from some areas of the State.

She had said that PDP and BJP had come together to form coalition government in the State on an Agenda of Alliance which included revocation of AFSPA.

“We should not shy away from revocation of AFSPA. When things improve, why not?” she had said added “We don't shy away when situation goes bad. We don't shy away from calling more forces. We ask army to be more proactive, but when the situation improves, we should not shy away from the fact we need to start revo­cation of AFSPA from some places and see what the impact is”.

During 2014 assembly cam­paign in the state the PDP leaders has promised that if voted to pow­er, the party will ensure that AF­SPA is withdrawn from the state. The BJP on the other hand, had opposed any withdrawal of the act.

Mehbooba’s predecessor and Opposition National con­ference leader, Omar Abdul­lah had in 2012 expressed con­fident that “ the day was not for” when AFSPA will be with­drawn from the state during his governments tenure.

However after failing in his at­tempt, Omar blamed the collation partner congress and opposition PDP for not supporting him in his endeour to get AFSPA revoked.

The act has remained the bone of contention between the regional parties, PDP, NC and National parties BJP and the congress. While the regional parties in favour of revoking the act, the National parties want the AFSPA to remain to provide legal cover to the secu­rity forces operating in ant-mil­itancy operations in the state.