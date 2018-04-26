Right time to revoke AFSPA as Govt claim normalcy in JK: Oppn

Revoking AFSPA in time of militancy not possible says BJP
Srinagar—Following the revocation of Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) in Meghalaya and partially in Arunachal Pradesh, the opposition political parties here said that the government should take measures to revoke AFSPA from the state as it claim normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.
National Conference (NC) Provincial president, Nasir Aslam Wani told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that the government is claiming that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir not too bad and things are under their control then they should take steps to revoke AFSPA from the state.
“Besides, revocation of AFSPA was in the agenda of alliance of the current regime but they have failed to fulfill their every single promise,” he said.
He said that when they were in rule they always pitched for revocation of AFSPA from those areas where the situation remained peaceful. “If the government claim normalcy in the state then they should take the call to revoke the law in the state,” he added.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president, G A Mir while talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) said that the PDP has forged an alliance with BJP on the ground that they will take several steps including removal of AFSPA but from last three years, the BJP is categorically rejecting the issue, saying that there is no question of removal of AFSPA.
He said that the people were betrayed by the PDP by promising several things and doing nothing on the ground. “It is upto to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti now to take an initiative in this regard to ensure removal of AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Mir further stated that the Congress won’t object in case the government would take call in this regard.
Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) chairman and MLA Khansahib, Hakeem Muhammad Yasin also echoed the similar views, saying that the government should revoke the law if they feel they situation is normal in the State. “The government should revoke that law so that the harassment to the people and other atrocities would end,” he said, adding that the decision would help in improving the situation further.
Earlier, reports quoting officials in Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that AFSPA was withdrawn from Meghalaya and its area of operation in Arunachal Pradesh has been restricted to eight police stations bordering Assam and three districts adjoining Myanmar.
Among the eight Northeast states, AFSPA is now applicable only in Nagaland, Manipur (excluding Imphal), Assam and parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Mizoram and Tripura reported no incidents of insurgency in 2017, the officials said. (KNS)
Revoking AFSPA in time of militancy not possible says BJP
The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Wednesday made it clear that unless the militancy and stone pelting doesn’t stop in the valley, the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA), should not be revoked from the Jammu and Kashmir.
“Our stand is very clear that AFSPA cannot be revoked unless and until peace and normalcy is restored in Jammu and Kashmir,” BJP State General Secretary Ashok Koul told KNS over phone.
He said that the BJP government in the centre is closely monitoring the situation in Kashmir and will take the decision on AFSPA revocation at the right and appropriate time.
Interestingly in the Agenda of Alliance (Aoa), the PDP and BJP had agreed that while both parties have historically held a different view on AFSPA and the need for it in the State, as part of the agenda for governance of this alliance, the coalition government will examine the need for de-notifying ‘disturbed areas’.
Koul further said, “Our Jawans are being killed. Today a PDP leader was shot dead. The stone pelting has not stopped. How can we expect the revocation of act in these circumstances? BJP leader questioned.
The statement comes a day after BJP’s collation partner People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said that the act must go from the Jammu and Kashmir.
“From day one we wanted peace in Kashmir. We too want that AFSPA should end,” Maternal uncle of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and PDP Vice President Sartaj Madni had told KNS over phone.
He had said that the PDP is keen that law like AFSPA is withdrawn and that the revocation of AFSPA is part of Agenda of Alliance between the two parties.
It is to mention here that while addressing a conference in New Delhi chief minister, Mehbooba had said AFSPA should be revoked from some areas of the State.
She had said that PDP and BJP had come together to form coalition government in the State on an Agenda of Alliance which included revocation of AFSPA.
“We should not shy away from revocation of AFSPA. When things improve, why not?” she had said added “We don't shy away when situation goes bad. We don't shy away from calling more forces. We ask army to be more proactive, but when the situation improves, we should not shy away from the fact we need to start revocation of AFSPA from some places and see what the impact is”.
During 2014 assembly campaign in the state the PDP leaders has promised that if voted to power, the party will ensure that AFSPA is withdrawn from the state. The BJP on the other hand, had opposed any withdrawal of the act.
Mehbooba’s predecessor and Opposition National conference leader, Omar Abdullah had in 2012 expressed confident that “ the day was not for” when AFSPA will be withdrawn from the state during his governments tenure.
However after failing in his attempt, Omar blamed the collation partner congress and opposition PDP for not supporting him in his endeour to get AFSPA revoked.
The act has remained the bone of contention between the regional parties, PDP, NC and National parties BJP and the congress. While the regional parties in favour of revoking the act, the National parties want the AFSPA to remain to provide legal cover to the security forces operating in ant-militancy operations in the state.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.