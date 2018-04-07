Restrictions, Shutdown Hits Life In Valley 

Srinagar—Kashmir Valley on Friday observed a complete shutdown amid protests and clashes at several parts against the killings in Shopian and Kangan.

Shops and business establishments remained closed in most parts of Kashmir while public transport was off the roads due to the strike, officials said. However, private cars were seen plying in the civil lines area of the city.

All educational institutions remained closed while the railway authorities suspended train services for Friday.

A railway official told GNS that the decision was taken in wake of the apprehensions of law and order situation in the Valley.

Reports of clashes were received from several parts of Valley including Bunbazar, Mini secretariat, Imam Sahab, Memander areas of Shopian district, Qalampora, Rajpora, Newa areas of Pulwama, Azad Gung and Mishra Gali Palhallan areas of Baramulla, Foot Bridge Paramipora, Old Barzulla, Nowgam, Soura, Hyderpora, Foreshore road areas of Srinagar, Trehgam, Battergam, Drugmulla areas of Kupwara district, Chara-e-Sharief and Beerwah areas of Budgam district.

Six persons sustained pellet wounds in Shopian. They have been hospitalized. Around 15 persons and at least a dozen policemen including SHO Nageen sustained injuries during clashes.

Among the injured, a woman identified as Shakeela Begum (45) suffered injuries at Trehgam, Kupwara while as Abdul Rehman Dar (56) was injured in Soura, Srinagar.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nigeen, Manzoor Ahmad sustained injuries during the clashes between youth and forces near foreshore road in Srinagar.

The injured cop is being treated in hospital, police said.

“The SHO Nageen Inspector Manzoor received head injuries after being hit by a stone during the clashes. He has received over 20 stitches in the head and is being treated in SKIMS Soura where his condition is said to be serious,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, reports of peaceful protests were received from most parts of the Valley.

Scores of students of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar also staged peaceful protests against the killings and use of forces on students and on other people protesting the Shopian and Kangan killings in forces’ action.

The apron donning students holding placards were joined by doctors and paramedics in GMC premises. They raised pro-freedom slogans.

The protesting doctors said they condemn the use of force inside hospitals and demand end to use of deadly pellets.

“We condemn the use of pellets, we can’t stand the heart wrenching sight of pellet hit youth who are brought here for treatment,” a doctor told GNS.

Also, to thwart the protests, authorities had put parts of Srinagar including Old City, Maisuma and Kralkhud under strict restrictions.

Heavy contingent of police and paramilitary CRPF were deployed in all the districts of south Kashmir.

A police officer told GNS that the decision was taken to maintain law and order.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik had called for peaceful protests after Friday prayers against the killings.

The Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and a group of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation had called for Kashmir Bandh today and urged people to observe Friday as “Black Day” in solidarity with the civilians killed in government forces action in Shopian and Kangan. (GNS)