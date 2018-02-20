Restrictions In Hiranagar After Fresh Rally For Accused

Jammu—The district administration Kathua on Monday imposed restrictions on assembly of more than four people in Hiranagar sub-division after a rightwing Hindu organization took out a rally to support a Special Police Officer (SPO) accused of rape and murder of a minor girl.

The District Commissioner Kathua Rohit Khajuria, in his order, citing the reason for the restrictions said that a heinous crime was committed against a minor, which is being investigated, and some people are trying to foment trouble in the district by raising undue demands.

“Whereas peace and tranquility is mandatory for the progress and development of the district. Whereas, it is also necessary and important for the education of the children in view of the crucial time of annual examination of different levels,” read the order.

It said that the investigation has already been entrusted to the crime branch of J&K Police by the govt and the investigation is under progress.

“Whereas it has been observed that few persons are fermenting trouble by raising undue demands which are not the mandate of district administration and such actions by these persons are causing interference in the ongoing investigations as well as destroying harmony in the dist and hence undesirable,” the order read.

“Now, therefore, to maintain harmony and law and order in sub division Hiranagar, I Rohit Kajuria, DC Kathua hereby impose restrictions under section 144 of CrPC in the jurisdiction of sub division Hiranagar for a period of one month from the date of issuance this order preventing the Assembly of four or more persons with exceptions of funerals, marriage parties and govt functions,” it said.

On February 16, the activists of Hindu Ekta Manch took out a protest rally from Ghagwal to Hiranagar in support of the accused cop Ravinder Khajuria.