 Skip to main content

Adblock Detected

We noticed you are blocking advertisements. Our free, open and unbaised journalism is partly made possible by displaying advertisement to our readers. We do respect your choice to block advertisment, but, in the spirit of keeping our journalism open, fair and unbaised please do consider supporting our endevour by disabling your ad blocker. Here are the instruction on how to diable ad blocker.

Militant killed, teenage girl injured in Beerwah gunfight 

Residents take to roads against power crisis in Rafiabad village

121

he residents blocked the Baramulla-Kupwara highway at Watergam on Saturday morning, affecting the vehicu­lar movement on the road.

Rafiabad—Residents of Wa­tergam area of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday staged a massive pro­test against the power develop­ment department (PDD), accus­ing it of "deliberately depriving the area of power supply."

The residents blocked the Baramulla-Kupwara highway at Watergam on Saturday morning, affecting the vehicu­lar movement on the road.

“Our receiving station is not having the capacity to produce the electricity as much needed by the area, authorities are not taking any step to upgrade it,” said a protester Adv. Anayat

"We don't have the adequate power supply in the area. PDD is deliberately snapping our power supply, making the en­tire population suffer," said an­other prot

Be part of Open Journalism

At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.

Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.

If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.

 Tags ElectricityBaramullaProtest

Conversations

No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting rules.

The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.

More from Local News

Trending on Observer