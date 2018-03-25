Residents take to roads against power crisis in Rafiabad village

he residents blocked the Baramulla-Kupwara highway at Watergam on Saturday morning, affecting the vehicular movement on the road.
Rafiabad—Residents of Watergam area of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday staged a massive protest against the power development department (PDD), accusing it of "deliberately depriving the area of power supply."
“Our receiving station is not having the capacity to produce the electricity as much needed by the area, authorities are not taking any step to upgrade it,” said a protester Adv. Anayat
"We don't have the adequate power supply in the area. PDD is deliberately snapping our power supply, making the entire population suffer," said another prot
