Residents take to roads against power crisis in Rafiabad village

Rafiabad—Residents of Wa­tergam area of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday staged a massive pro­test against the power develop­ment department (PDD), accus­ing it of "deliberately depriving the area of power supply."

The residents blocked the Baramulla-Kupwara highway at Watergam on Saturday morning, affecting the vehicu­lar movement on the road.

“Our receiving station is not having the capacity to produce the electricity as much needed by the area, authorities are not taking any step to upgrade it,” said a protester Adv. Anayat

"We don't have the adequate power supply in the area. PDD is deliberately snapping our power supply, making the en­tire population suffer," said an­other prot