Repulsed BAT Attack In Kupwara: Army

Srinagar—The Army on Friday claimed it has repulsed an attack by the Border Action Team (BAT), a “mix of Pakistani regulars and militants”, near the Line of Control in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district.

No casualty was reported in the incident that took place last night, they said.

A BAT team attacked Indian troops near the LoC in the Tangdhar sector, prompting the Army to retaliate. The exchange of fire continued for nearly an hour and the attack was effectively repulsed, an Army official said.

Army’s 28 DIV in a statement claimed that the alert soldiers manning the fence in Tangdhar foiled the BAT action by engaging them in a gunfight that lasted for an hour.

“In its continued efforts to destabilize the situation along the line of control and target Indian Army Posts, a Border Action Team comprising of militants and actively supported by heavy shelling using mortars and other weapons from multiple posts tried to raid a forward post of Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district,” the statement issued here.

Alert Indian Army troops detected the movement of the BAT team which was trying to creep towards own post under cover of heavy fire by enemy posts and effectively repulsed it causing causalities, the statement said.

“The exchange of fire continued for an hour as the Pakistan Army posts tried to cause damage to own posts but failed in their nefarious designs due to the tough and offensive shown by own army troops,” the statement said.

This is the second day in a row when Pak army troops have tried such kind of action in

On February 20, a BSF trooper was killed in a sniper attack by the Pakistani army. The army had later retaliated and claimed to have killed two of the Pakistani army men. (with PTI/GNS Inputs)