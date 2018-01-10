Republic Day: Choppers Being Pressed Into Service To Enhance Surveillance

Srinagar—In a bid to impart foolproof security and maintain aerial surveillance of the upcoming Republic Day event on January 26, the security apparatus has decided to engage the services of choppers in Kashmir.

The Home Department in its communication has stressed for maintaining ‘alertness in sensitive areas’.

“Keeping in view the present security scenario in the state and continues threats from militants, tight security arrangements should be made across the state for the Republic day celebrations,” the communication read.

One of the top police officials said that security has already been stepped up across the state and checkpoints set up at various localities to keep a tab on any activity.

“A comprehensive security grid and deployment mechanism for conduct of celebrations would be formulated in the coming days,” the officer said wishing not to be named.

Meanwhile sources said that agencies are strengthening tightening the noose in Srinagar city in view of change in venue from Bakshi Stadium to SK Cricket Stadium Sonawar.

The official said that road from Radio Kashmir to Sonawar road may remain closed for a few days before January 26. “This will be a challenging job for the security agencies as the venue falls near the business hub Lal Chowk. The police department has been directed to make a comprehensive plan,” the official said.

The DIG Armed has been directed to coordinate the preparation and supervise of the parade. SSP Security has been directed to ensure ‘adequate security’ on all fronts. Authorities have also ordered barring the entry to ground B after January 15.

The Director School Education Kashmir has been directed to ensure participation of contingents of educational institutions including private schools in the main function.

“Government has also directed for supply of water, power, Medicare, parking, transportation, sanitation, seating, and public address system, and fire fighting measures,” sources maintained.