Reopen All Rape Cases In Last 3 Decades: Mirwaiz

Srinagar—Demanding exemplary punishment to the guilty involved in the gruesome rape and murder of minor girl of Kathua, Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said all the rape cases that took place in Kashmir since past three decades should be reopened and reinvestigated including the mass rape of Kunan-Poshpora so that guilty who continue to remain scot free are brought to book.

Addressing the Friday congregational gathering at the historic Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz urged world human rights bodies to raise their voice against the brutal rapes and murders of Kashmiri women and to ensure justice was delivered as they did in the case of 8-year-old rape and murder victim.

Mirwaiz who was allowed to address Friday gathering after two Friday prayers, said the rape and murder of eight year old girl child shook entire world and at the same time the incident has refreshed our old wounds and reminded Kashmiris of many similar brutal mass rape and murders committed here by the forces who continue to roam freely.

Mirwaiz said the incidents like Kunanposhpora, Chaksaidpora, Pazipora, Dooru, Shopian (Asiya-Neolofar ) are the glaring examples of war crimes committed by the forces in Kashmir since 1990 in a bid to incite fear and intimidate freedom seeking people of Kashmir, Mirwaiz said.

He said that the rape and murder of minor Kathua girl was pre meditated, it’s aim was to push and evict bakerwal community from the area by instilling fear among them the way Kunan pospora act was committed to force entire Kashmir population into submission.

Mirwaiz said while on one hand people of J&K are demanding stern punishment to the culprits of minor Kthua girl, at the same time “we demand reopening of all rape and murder cases since 1990 and to bring culprits to book after investigations.”

Mirwaiz also urged all the pro-justice people across the globe would rise to an occasion and ensure justice was delivered to all the victims of rape and murder in J&K.

Mirwaiz also lambasted at the ruling regime for imposing frequent curbs and caging the resistance leadership in jails and homes. He questioned the rulers as to how long they would curb the freedom resistance leadership and people? He said today strong voices are emulating across India and Pakistan that war was not the solution and that Delhi must accept the ground reality and address the core issue of Kashmir.