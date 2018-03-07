Remove Forces’ Camps From Civilian Areas: Geelani

Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani Wednesday called for removal of armed forces’ camps from civilian areas, terming them “a source of nuisance and harassment for locals.”

“We support demand of people of Shopian for removal of these camps which have come in every nook and corner of South Kashmir,” Geelani, who was detained by the police as he tried to lead a march towards Shopian against recent civilian killings there, said.

He said the people of southern areas of Kashmir were “braving the brunt of state oppression,” according to a statement.

Geelani strongly condemned the ruling regime for “forcibly disallowing” the JRL’s peaceful march to Shopian. “Repeated curbs, restrictions, arrests and detention of resistance leadership and activists is a classic case of colonial attitude,” said Geelani.

He said that everyone is aware that the people in southern areas of Kashmir have suffered immensely since past several years and continue to bear the “severe brunt of Kashmir’s forcible control.”

“Hundreds of people mostly our youth have been killed, while even children and women are not spared,” Geelani said.

“Recently six of young budding youth were brutally massacred by forces, saying most of these were either students or had nothing to do with militancy. Due to this anti-Kashmir operation, every second day, a cordon-and-search operation is launched in some area and the people are tormented and harassed and when they protest against it, they are fired upon, killed, injured or arrested,” he added.

“All records of oppression against the people in southern areas have been broken,” Geelani said, adding that “not even once have we been allowed to visit there to reach out and sympathise and express our support for the hapless, suffering but brave people of South Kashmir.”

Lashing at state authorities, Geelani said they have failed to secure and provide safety to civilians. life and dignity are of top priority, but it is so quite disgusting that people at the helm of affaires and stooges, for lust of chair, assign least importance to this, instead are parroting about so-called development and constructions of roads and flyovers.

He also demanded immediate shifting of prisoners to valley and said that detainees are being shifted to outside state on one pretext or the other, saying it is unjustified and inhuman.

Referring to history, Geelani said that Delhi based leaders and all its stooges in state were rhetoric about this illusion that Kashmir is an integral part of India, however, it could not change the history or ground realities about status of Kashmir issue.

“We are not afraid of state power and threats, nor will we budge. People will carry and follow freedom struggle and show resentment despite all odds. We will never accept supremacy or hegemony of India & will oppose forcible occupation and pursue over genuine struggle till last solider leaves our state,” said Geelani.