Relative Of Missing Kupwara MBBS Student Killed,Father Injured In Car Accident

Kupwara— A relative of missing MBBS student was killed and two others including his father were injured when a car they were travelling in rammed into a tree at Unsoo area of Handwara on Sunday morning.

They were returning from Odhisa where the MBBS student Suhail Aijaz is still missing for more than a month.

A police official concerned said that the car (Tata bolt) bearing registration number JK09A-5547 met with a mishap at Unsoo area of Handwara along Srinagar-Kupwara highway.

The officer said that three persons were injured and one of them succumbed to injuries later.

The deceased has been identified as Liyakat Ali Khan son of Alif din Khan, a resident of Chowkibal, Kupwara. He was local Block President of opposition National Conference.

The injured persons were identified as Aijaz Ahmed Kataria son of Ghulam Nabi Kataria (father of missing MBBS student Suhail Aijaz) and Mushtaq Ahmed Kataria both residents of Marsari, Chokibal Kupwara.

The officer said that a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and further investigations were taken up.

Shoaib Aijaz, younger brother of missing MBBS student Suhail Aijaz said that they were returning home from Odhisa where “my brother is missing from February 9”.

He said that the deceased was Uncle of his father. They had left Odhsia nearly fortnight back and were returning home after efforts to trace out their son failed to materialize in Odhisa.