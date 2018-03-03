Rehab Of Quarrying Ban Sufferers: HC Seeks Action Taken Report

The court has already stayed the operation of illegal quarrying in forests including Kupwara and Baramulla districts.
Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday sought follow up action by the Government regarding rehabilitation of those stone quarry holders whose quarries were closed down by the authorities.
The direction by a Division Bench of Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey followed after being informed that the Government has identified alternate sites for the Stone quarry holders in various districts except district Anantnag and Kupwara.
The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by Sofi Arif Maqbool, a resident of Handwara, seeking an end to stone quarrying within forest demarcated areas in the state.
The PIL has been filed by one Sofi Arif Maqbool, a resident of Wahipora, Handwara in Kupwara. Among other directions, he seeks an end to stone quarrying within forest demarcated areas in the state.
Maqbool had claimed that there has been unabated stone quarrying within forest areas for a long period and that ban on the quarrying “appears to be only on the papers.”
He had also accused state authorities of lacking will to implement the orders of the court regarding the quarrying.
The court has already stayed the operation of illegal quarrying in forests including Kupwara and Baramulla districts.
During one the previous hearing, Financial Commissioner Industries and Commerce Department had informed the court that the government has formed districts level committees for Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara and Pulwama headed by respective deputy commissioners to identify alternative sites for stone quarrying in these districts.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.