Regularisation Of Casual Labourers: Vohra For Early Orders

Jammu—Governor N N Vohra on Thursday emphasised the high importance of effective fiscal management and its direct co-relation with increased resource mobilisation.

In his interaction with Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Minister for Education, Finance, Labour & Employment, who called him at the Raj Bhavan here, the governor emphasised both fiscal management and increased resource mobilization was is inescapable if the pace of socio-economic development of the State is to be speeded up.

Bukhari discussed with the Governor certain higher education policy issues which were earlier deliberated in a meeting held on 6 March 2018 by Governor with Education Minister and Vice-Chancellors of Kashmir and Jammu Universities, an official spokesman said.

Bukhari, who took over as Minister for Finance, Labour & Employment a few days back, also discussed with Governor certain matters relating to finical management consequent to the significant increase in the salary and pension bill after the adoption of VII Pay Commission scales, as per decision earlier taken. Governor urged Bukhari to see that there was no further delay in finalization of the Government’s orders in regard to the regularization of casual employees who have been working for several years now.

Governor re-iterated concern regarding the crucial responsibility of the Education Department to ensure the provision of quality educational facilities for students at all levels, as only such advancement could promote the future growth and development of the State.

Regarding the outstanding issues relating to the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Governor observed that these shall be discussed in the meetings of their University Councils which shall be held on 10th April 2018.