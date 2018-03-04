Registration must for private hospitals,other clinical establishments: Health Deptt

Jammu—The Health De­partment today directed the concerned running their Nursing Homes/Private Hospitals, Clinical Estab­lishments, X-Ray Centres, Specialized Diagnostic Cen­tres, Ultrasound Centres, IVF Centres, Intervention/ Procedure Centres, Clini­cal Laboratories (General and Specialized), Collection Centres, Eye Centres and Physiotherapy Centres in the state to get their regis­tration done under relevant act and rules.

According to the depart­ment, all these establish­ments are required to get the mandatory registra­tion done and those who have already applied for renewal of registration and have not fulfilled the shortcomings in spite of repeated reminders shall do the same otherwise ac­tion as warranted under rules would follow.

All clinical establish­ments are also required to display prominently citi­zen charter along with reg­istration number and date of validity in bold letters.

The norms for registra­tion of nursing homes and clinical establishments can be downloaded from the official website of Health Department (www. jkhealth.org).

Further, it is manda­tory for all Private Clin­ics, Physicians, Nursing Homes, Laboratories and Chemists to notify all Tu­berculosis patients to the District Tuberculosis Of­ficer of their respective areas or upload directly at Nikshay website