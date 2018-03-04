Registration must for private hospitals,other clinical establishments: Health Deptt

All clinical establishments are also required to display prominently citizen charter along with registration number and date of validity in bold letters.
Jammu—The Health Department today directed the concerned running their Nursing Homes/Private Hospitals, Clinical Establishments, X-Ray Centres, Specialized Diagnostic Centres, Ultrasound Centres, IVF Centres, Intervention/ Procedure Centres, Clinical Laboratories (General and Specialized), Collection Centres, Eye Centres and Physiotherapy Centres in the state to get their registration done under relevant act and rules.
According to the department, all these establishments are required to get the mandatory registration done and those who have already applied for renewal of registration and have not fulfilled the shortcomings in spite of repeated reminders shall do the same otherwise action as warranted under rules would follow.
The norms for registration of nursing homes and clinical establishments can be downloaded from the official website of Health Department (www. jkhealth.org).
Further, it is mandatory for all Private Clinics, Physicians, Nursing Homes, Laboratories and Chemists to notify all Tuberculosis patients to the District Tuberculosis Officer of their respective areas or upload directly at Nikshay website
