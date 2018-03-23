‘Recovered GPS Devices Sent For Forensic Analysis’

Srinagar—Police on Friday said it has sent three GPS devices, recovered from five militants killed in Halmatpora encounter, to the forensic lab to retrieve their route plan.

“As militants were carrying sophisticated gadgets, it seems they were trained and infiltrated recently. They were in complete touch with their masters across the border,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara while addressing a press conference.

The officer said a large quantity of arms and ammunition, other incriminating items, ‘Pakistan’ made equipment and tracking devices were recovered from militants.

“The recovery included three Garmin GPS 72-H, 5 AK Rifles, 18 UBGL Grenade, 14 Hand Grenade, map sheet, matrix sheet, compass, RS ICOM with four Antenna (Made in Japan), YSMS Trans receiver with two antennae, Pistol silencer 01 and other warlike stores,” he said. “We have sent GPS devices to the forensic lab for analysis to retrieve route plan and other details.”

SSP Kupwara said the encounter broke out on March 20 after Kupwara police received a specific input about the presence of militants in the area. He said the gunfight lasted for two-days resulting in the killing of five foreign militants.

“41 RR Army, 4 Para Commandos, SOG Kupwara and police, 160 TA, 5 Bihar, 98 BN CRPF, 162 BN CRPF, were part of the operation,” the officer said.

He said the militant group was preparing for a “big damage” in J&K and outside state as well. “With the timely intervention of security forces, all the plans of militants were shattered,” SSP said.

Three soldiers and two SOG personnel were also killed in the operation. (GNS)