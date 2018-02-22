At Reasi, CM lays foundation of Rs 52 cr worth road projects

Reasi—Chief Minister, Me­hbooba Mufti, who was on a day’s visit to the place, laid the foundation of some road projects here today valuing Rs. 52 crore.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation of 160 metrepre-stressed concrete bridge over Jajjarnallah. The bridge would be constructed at a cost of Rs. 20 crore on the Panthal-Jajjar road.

Mehbooba Mufti also laid the foundation of widening and up­gradation of road from Railway station Katra to Nangal includ­ing construction of 60 metre span RCC bridge on the road. The proj­ect is expected to cost Rs. 15 crore and is expected to be completed within a year.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation of widening and up­gradation of Panthal-Jajjar road. The 13 kilometre road is expected to be completed by next year and would be costing Rs. 17 crore.

Mehbooba Mufti on the occa­sion impressed upon the execut­ing agencies to stick to the com­pletion schedule of these projects and in no way let the deadlines spill over. She directed usage of quality material in the construc­tion of these roads to ensure the durability of these roads.

The Chief Minister also inau­gurated the newly constructed road from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University to Nangal which would benefit a huge population of catchment areas.

Minister for Public Works, Naeem Akhtar; Minister of State for Finance & Planning, Ajay Nanda; legislators, Ajaz Ahmad Khan and Mumtaz Ahmad Khan; Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; Commis­sioner-Secretary, Public Works, Sanjeev Verma; Divisional Com­missioner, Jammu, Hemant Shar­ma; IGP, Jammu zone, Dr. SDS Jamwal; Deputy Commissioner, R Prassanna and other senior Di­visional and district officers were present on the occasion.

Earlier in connection with her public outreach programme, the Chief Minister reached Reasi to convene a public grievances re­dressal camp which was continu­ing till the filing of this report.