At Reasi, CM lays foundation of Rs 52 cr worth road projects

Reasi—Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, who was on a day’s visit to the place, laid the foundation of some road projects here today valuing Rs. 52 crore.
The Chief Minister laid the foundation of 160 metrepre-stressed concrete bridge over Jajjarnallah. The bridge would be constructed at a cost of Rs. 20 crore on the Panthal-Jajjar road.
Mehbooba Mufti also laid the foundation of widening and upgradation of road from Railway station Katra to Nangal including construction of 60 metre span RCC bridge on the road. The project is expected to cost Rs. 15 crore and is expected to be completed within a year.
The Chief Minister also laid the foundation of widening and upgradation of Panthal-Jajjar road. The 13 kilometre road is expected to be completed by next year and would be costing Rs. 17 crore.
Mehbooba Mufti on the occasion impressed upon the executing agencies to stick to the completion schedule of these projects and in no way let the deadlines spill over. She directed usage of quality material in the construction of these roads to ensure the durability of these roads.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed road from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University to Nangal which would benefit a huge population of catchment areas.
Minister for Public Works, Naeem Akhtar; Minister of State for Finance & Planning, Ajay Nanda; legislators, Ajaz Ahmad Khan and Mumtaz Ahmad Khan; Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; Commissioner-Secretary, Public Works, Sanjeev Verma; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Hemant Sharma; IGP, Jammu zone, Dr. SDS Jamwal; Deputy Commissioner, R Prassanna and other senior Divisional and district officers were present on the occasion.
Earlier in connection with her public outreach programme, the Chief Minister reached Reasi to convene a public grievances redressal camp which was continuing till the filing of this report.
