Re-Establishing Pre-Existing Water Network: Govt Forms Panel

Srinagar—The State government has constituted a committee headed by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to prepare an action plan for re-establishing the pre-existing network of streams, wet lands, lakes and river Jehlum for better coordination.
The committee, continued in compliance to directions by the high court, has been asked to submit progress report fortnightly to the Public Health & Engineering, I&FC Department for onwards submission to the state’s highest court. “The final action plan shall be submitted by the committee within a period of 03 months to the Government in PHE, I&FC Department,” reads a government order issued here.
Besides Divisional Commissioner as chairman, the committee comprises of Chief Conservator of Forest Kashmir, Vice Chairman Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), Chief Engineer I&FC Kashmir, Superintending Engineer UEED Kashmir and Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir.
