Rare Kashmir Documents On Display

New Delhi—Rare documents like The Treaty of Lahore (March 1846), The Treaty of Amritsar (March 1846), the Instrument of Accession (October 1947), Standstill Agreement between India and Pakistan and the Princely states of British India are being showcased in an exhibition.

Titled "[email protected]: The Jammu and Kashmir Saga", the exhibition has been curated by National Archives of India to mark the occasion of 70 years of accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India.

Accompanying these are rare vintage photographs, documentaries maps, soldiers' maps, newspapers reports and a large number of books on Kashmir.

The exhibition, being showcased at the National Archives of India, will end on February 10.