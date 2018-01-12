Rare Kashmir Documents On Display

Titled "[email protected]: The Jammu and Kashmir Saga", the exhibition has been curated by National Archives of India to mark the occasion of 70 years of accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India.
New Delhi—Rare documents like The Treaty of Lahore (March 1846), The Treaty of Amritsar (March 1846), the Instrument of Accession (October 1947), Standstill Agreement between India and Pakistan and the Princely states of British India are being showcased in an exhibition.
Titled "[email protected]: The Jammu and Kashmir Saga", the exhibition has been curated by National Archives of India to mark the occasion of 70 years of accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India.
telegrams and rare documents.
Accompanying these are rare vintage photographs, documentaries maps, soldiers' maps, newspapers reports and a large number of books on Kashmir.
The exhibition, being showcased at the National Archives of India, will end on February 10.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.