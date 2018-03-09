Rape And Murder Of Asifa:Police foil Hindu Ekta Manch’ rally
Kathua—Unruly activists from newly floated ‘Hindu Ekta Manch’ supported by ruling BJP and National Panthers Party pelted stones on police when the mob tried to block the road at Chadwal and Dyalachak in Kathua district.
‘Hindu Ekta Manch’ carried out a march demanding Aisfa’s rape and murder case should be handed over to CBI. The protesters even pelted stones on the police who retaliated with tear smoke shelling. The police also charged protesters with canes who were resorting to inflammatory sloganeering.
Police also arrested NPP leader Balwant Singh Mankotia from Dyalchak who according to an official wants to foment trouble in the region.
Mankotia before his arrest told reporters that Crime Branch is harassing common people. He said that case should be handed over to CBI. “Mehbooba Mufti has posted her own officers in Crime Branch who are harassing Hindu community,” Mankotia who lost previous assembly elections said and alleged that police thrashed protesters without any reason.
NPP supported the ‘Hindu Ekta Manch’ march which police and civil administration described as uncalled for.
Witnesses said that protesters raised anti-Mehbooba Mufti slogans and alleged that she has turned Jammu region into Pakistan.
Crime Branch has already arrested three culprits including two SPO’s while it has also arrested a police officer for destroying the evidences.
Asifa, an 8 year old minor was kidnapped and raped in Rasna Hera Nagar area of Kathua district and since then ‘Hindu Ekta Manch’ supported by BJP and NPP are politicizing the issue demanding the case be handed over to Central Bureau Investigation. (CNS)
Geelani blames Govt for providing safe passage to accused in Kathua incident
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani on Thursday alleged ruling coalition in state for providing safe passage to those accused in Kathua rape and murder case.
Blaming authorities for deliberate attempt to hush up the case by destroying evidences and building up a communal narrative around the heinous crime, Geelani in a statement , expressed his deep concern and while referring to Asiya and Nilofer rape and murder case, added that local police influenced the investigations and later case was shelved without assigning any reason.
Lashing at ruling elite, Geelani said they are trampling all norms and ethics and added that instead of preserving the evidences the police destroyed all evidences to save skin of those involved in barbarous crime.
Syed Ali Geelani condemned the “politicization and communalization” of an eight-year-old girl’s rape and murder and alleged that vested and communal sections were politicizing and communalizing situations, thus sabotage investigations”.
It is a well thought out ploy to save criminals and in-depth investigation will lead to more arrests and will certainly reveal the involvement of more assailants, asserted Geelani.
It is quite strange that instead of cooperating with investigating agencies to nab culprits, these stale minded elements are creating hurdles, saying that this indicates that those organising rally and protests in favour of criminals, too are involved and demanded fast track court trial so that justice can be dispensed,” he said.
Commenting over the slow pace in investigations, intentions to handover case to CBI and pressure created by vested interests, Syed Ali Geelani said that it is a deliberate move to shelve the case as was observed in Asiya and Nilofer Shopian double murder and rape case.
Blaming BJP and other communal elements for hooliganism, bullying and instigating sectarian strife in state, Geelani said that it will have dire consequences and distressing effect on dignity and honour of citizens living in state.
Geelani stressed for impartial probe and stringent action against those involved in Kathua rape and murder case ,saying ,”we are closely monitoring the case proceedings and situations and won’t allow any lacuna or any attempt to influence investigation”, People won’t act as mute spectator and will react and resent if accused are favoured with lenient view, said Geelani.
