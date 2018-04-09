Rajnath To Visit J&K

Rajnath is likely to visit the border areas where the government of India has spent funds to create infrastructure including bunkers and shelters.
Srinagar—Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to visit the State later this month. Rajnath is likely to visit the border areas where the government of India has spent funds to create infrastructure including bunkers and shelters.
The Home Ministry is reviewing the ongoing projects in the State and will identify places Mr. Singh could visit.
The visit will be the Minister’s third in two years after the situation turned volatile in the Valley following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.
