Rajnath Reviews Security Situation

New Delhi—Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, where two militant attacks in last three days have left ten people dead, including six soldiers, officials said.

During an hour-long meeting with top officials, the home minister was given a detailed presentation about the situation in the state, particularly attack on an army camp in Jammu and a gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar.

Singh was told that the highest level of security has been put in place in the entire state and steps were being taken to foil attempts by militants to disturb peace, an official said.

The home minister directed the officials that action must be taken to check infiltration attempts from across the border, another official said.

Those who attended the meeting included Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain.

Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation in the troubled state on Sunday.

The governor apprised the home minister of the security situation in the state, particularly in border areas, which have been witnessing massive ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration from across the border.

Five Army men, including two junior commissioned officers (JCOs), and the father of a soldier were killed by the militants who struck at the sprawling camp of the 36 Brigade of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) on Saturday.

The Army said on Sunday that three heavily armed militants have been killed in the encounter.

Security forces foiled an attempt by militants to strike a CRPF camp in Srinagar on Monday. A paramilitary jawan was killed in the ensuing gunfight.