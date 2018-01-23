Raising Slogans,Illegal Assembly:‘43 Cases Registered In 3 Jammu Since 2008’

Jammu—The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday said that as many as 43 cases have been registered in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts since 2008, for alleged raising of slogans, illegal assembly and taking out processions.

”In total, 43 cases have been registered on alleged illegal assembly, raising slogans, taking out processions, especially under Sections 120-B and 153-A of CrPC in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban since 2008,” Minister In-charge, Home Mehbooba Mufti said in a written reply to a question raised by PDP MLC Firdous Ahmad Tak in the Upper House.

The Government also replied that the amnesty scheme is also applicable for the first time offenders and stone pelters in whole of the state. Giving break-up, he replied that in Doda, 16 cases were registered and 23 accused were arrested, while in Kishtwar, 12 cases were registered and 359 accused were arrested and in Ramban, 15 cases were registered and 155 accused were arrested.

The Government also said that no case registered under Sections 120-B and 153-A has been recommended or approved for amnesty.

”However, the particulars of persons belonging to districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, are also approved for amnesty,” he added.

The Minister said that further action for providing amnesty to the youths of three districts was underway.