Rains Unabated In Valley

Srinagar—Incessant rain continued across the Kashmir valley for the third day on Tuesday, bringing down the temperature.

In Srinagar, 9.0 mm rain was received during the day from 0830-1730 hours as the day temperature dropped by five degrees, recording maximum of 13.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum rain was received in north Kashmir's Gulmarg, the world famous ski resort, where the Meteorological department said it recorded 27.4-mm rain during the time.

The meteorological department said 11.8-mm was recorded rain during the time. It recorded maximum of 12.6 degree Celsius.

South Kashmir’s Pahalgam resort received 6.2mm rainfall, Qazigund had 7.4mm and Kokernag recorded 4.4mm rain. The forecast said the rainy spell was expected to last for two more days on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Light To Moderate Rain / Thundershower Likely At Most Places Over The State,” it said.