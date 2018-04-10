Rains Lash Valley, Mercury Drops 

The weatherman has forecast more rains over the Valley over the next three days.
Srinagar—Rains lashed Kashmir on Monday bringing down the maximum temperature across the Valley with the MeT office forecasting the wet spell to continue over the few next days.
Most parts of Kashmir, including summer capital Srinagar, received rains today, an official of the meteorological office here said.
He said the downpour brought down the maximum temperature by several degrees across Kashmir with Kupwara in the north registering a drop of about nine degrees.
Kupwara recorded a maximum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius against yesterday's 25.6 degrees Celsius, the official said.
He said Srinagar recorded a high of 20 degrees Celsius, compared to 26 degrees yesterday.
The weatherman has forecast more rains over the Valley over the next three days.
There is a possibility of fairly widespread to widespread rain or snow or thundershowers over the state, the official said.
The wet spell has come as good news for the people, who were experiencing above normal maximum temperatures, and also staring at drought-like conditions due to scant rain and snowfall in the winter.
