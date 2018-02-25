Rains Lash Valley, Closes Srinagar-Jammu Highway 

Srinagar—Normal life on Saturday was affected in Kashmir Valley due to rainfall even as the Meteorological department has predicted the inclement weather for next 24-hours.

Officials said from 0830 to 1730 hours, Srinagar received 4.5 mm rain, Kokernag traces, Kupwara 3.0mm, Pahalgam 0.2mm, Qazigund 14.8 mm while had Gulmarg 3.2mm.

They said Banihal received 15.2mm rain, Batote 16.8mm, Katra 5.6 mm, Bhaderwah 7.6 mm while Jammu had 3.0mm.

“Light to moderate rain and snow will occur at many places over the state in next 24 hours,” a MeT official said.

The 300-km Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with rest of the world, was closed for traffic due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains at Morg, Karole, Panthnal and Anokhifall areas.

A traffic department official said it was raining since wee hours today all along the highway in Banihal, Jawahar tunnel, Ramban, Ramsu, Patnitop and Qazigund areas. The shooting stones and landslides led to the closure of the thoroughfare at 1830 hours.

Meanwhile, flights operated from Srinagar International Airport and no flight was cancelled.

Reports of wet weather were also received from Z-Gali in Kupwara district, Sonamarg and Zojilla pass along Srinagar-Leh highway in Ganderbal district and Peer Ki Gali along Mughal road in Shopian district.

Meanwhile, In view of the inclement weather forecast, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Saturday convened a meeting with heads of different departments to review the preparedness to deal with inclement weather situation in the district.

Senior officers from Mechanical Engineering, Public Works, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, PDD, Irrigation and Flood Control, PHE, Fire and Emergency Services and UEED attended the meeting.

SE Mechanical Engineering informed the meeting that the department remains geared up throughout the period between November 15 and March 15, adding that 23 snowplows, including 13 for daytime snowing, remain placed on standby under the department’s contingency plan for the district.

Giving details of its preparedness for dealing with the inclement weather situation that might arise, Joint Commissioner SMC informed that the department has some 3800 men it mobilizes for snow clearance on pedestrian lanes across the Srinagar city, adding that 22 JCB machines, including 2 skid-steers, remain available to deal with exigencies.

The DC directed for ensuring that snow clearance machines are positioned at all critical spots and that these must be pressed into service as soon as snow starts to accumulate. He stressed on prioritizing snow-clearance from roads leading to important installations in the district. The SE R&B was asked to work in close coordination with the SMC as long as the weather situation lasts.

Dr Shah said water-logging as a result of snowfall or rains throws a major challenge in the district and that the concerned departments must be well-prepared to deal with it. He instructed for ensuring quick draining-out of water-logged areas including all interior roads and lanes.

The meeting was informed that all of 80 dewatering stations and 115 mobile pumping stations in the Srinagar city are operational and that all concerned personnel have been sensitized. JD F&ES said the department has also kept some of its pool of fire tenders and portable fire pumps available for water-logging exigencies in case there is a need.

Seeking details of stock position of essential commodities in the district, the DC was informed that the department has enough stocks available, including fuel for about a month and rice for about two months.

SE PDD informed the meeting that the department has a well-prepared contingency plan to deal with outages in the district. The DC stressed on earliest replacement of damaged infrastructure wherever required.

The DC directed all to be in a state of preparedness and responsive to any crisis thrown up by the inclement weather, instructing that all departments must strictly follow the standard operation procedure.

The meeting was further informed that all the departments have established control rooms for the general public to report their concerns.