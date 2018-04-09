Rains Lash Srinagar, Other Parts Of Kashmir

A Met Department Spokesperson said that light rain and thundershowers would occur at many places during the next 24 hours under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance (WD), which originated from the Arabian Sea and hit the region, late on Saturday night.
Srinagar—A fresh spell of rains lashed Kashmir, including Srinagar, which recorded the hottest-ever March this year and a deficit rainfall, forcing authorities to advise farmers in many areas of the valley not to cultivate paddy – a water-intensive crop.Meanwhile, the upper reaches of Pahalgam, including Chandanwari, the last motorable halting station for Amarnath cave shrine on traditional yatra route, received fresh light snowfall.
Amarnath cave shine and its periphery, besides Sheshnag, Mahagung, Pisso top and Panjterni, also received fresh snowfall.
”Rain would occur at most places in the valley during the subsequent three days from Monday in Kashmir, under the influence of this WD,” he said. (Agencies)
