Rains Hit Normal Life In Valley

Srinagar—Normal life was affected in Kashmir Valley due to rainfall on Friday even meteorological department has predicted the inclement weather for next 24-hours before improvement thereafter.

Officials said that in last 34 hours till 1730 hours, Srinagar received 7.1 mm rain, Kokernag 16.3mm, Kupwara 49.6mm, Pahalgam 19.2, Qazigund 24.6mm while had Gulmarg 11.1mm.

They said Banihal received 38.1mm rain, Batote 23.6mm, Katra 12.6mm, Bhaderwah 13.0 mm while Jammu had 6.1mm.

“Light to moderate rain/snow will occur at most places over the state,” a MeT official said

Reports of wet weather were also received from Z-Gali in Kupwara district, Sonamarg and Zojilla pass along Srinagar-Leh highway in Ganderbal district and Peer Ki Gali along Mughal road in Shopian district.

Highway Closed, Re-Opens

The 300-km Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with rest of the world, reopened for traffic after several hours due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains at Morg, Karole, Panthal, Digdol and Anokhifall areas in Ramban district.

A traffic department official said it was raining since wee hours today all along the highway in Banihal, Jawahar tunnel, Ramban, Ramsu, Patnitop, and Qazigund areas. The shooting stones and landslides led to the closure of the thoroughfare, mainly in Ramban for several hours.

“From12.30 a.m. we resumed the traffic, around 500 trucks and 1200 motor vehicles were allowed from Jammu to Srinagar,” the official said

He said that on Saturday traffic will be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu but asked commuters to check status of the highway before travel in wake of the weather forecast.

“Subject to fair weather and good condition of the road, tomorrow (03.03.2018), movement of vehicles shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu only. No movement of any vehicle shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar.

Meanwhile, flights operated from Srinagar International Airport and no flight was cancelled.

Fresh Avalanche Warning Issued

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Friday issued a medium danger avalanche warning for various districts in Jammu and Kashmir and highway and appealed to people not to venture in these areas and take precautionary measures.

On the basis of information received from the Snow & Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) today issued Medium danger avalanche warning for Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali, Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar, Bandipora and Kargil areas, an official spokesman said.

The SDMA also issued low danger warning for Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar Udhampur, Anantnag, Kulgam, Badgam, Leh Districts and Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, he said.

The people living in these avalanche prone areas have been advised by the authority to take precautionary measures, he said.

Director, Disaster Management, Aamir Ali appealed the people living in avalanche prone areas and higher reaches, to adhere to avalanche warnings issued on daily basis through print and electronic media.

The officer advised the people not to venture in these areas and to take precautionary measures.