Rain, Snow Predicted For Kashmir, Kargil Freezes At -20

Srinagar—Normal life crawled at -20 degrees Celsius in Kargil in the cold desert of Ladakh even as temperatures remained several degrees below the freezing point elsewhere in the Kashmir Valley.

Light rain or snow at isolated places over the next 48 hours may add to the discomfiture, the weatherman said.

Since last many days, the north Indian hills have been witnessing dry spell, though the winter conditions sustained its grip over the region. Maximum as well as minimum temperatures have marked huge variation. In fact, some areas also recorded sub-zero temperatures.

Presently, a fresh Western Disturbance is affecting Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Himachal Pradesh. With this weather system, light to moderate rain and snow are predicted at few places over Jammu and Kashmir and one or two places over Himachal Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Isolated light showers will also be seen over Vaishno Devi on January 4 and 5.

By January 6, this Western Disturbance is most likely to move away eastwards, paving way for dry weather to return over the northern hills, namely Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

What’s more, maximum temperatures will also start mounting, but night temperatures will drop. Snowfall will occur but intensity will remain light to moderate and heavy to very heavy snow is ruled out. However, there are still likelihoods of landslides over the region. So, travellers are advised to stay aware and cautious.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, had a low of -3.9 degrees Celsius, a MET department official said.

The mercury in Qazigund in south Kashmir settled at a low of -4.4 degrees Celsius. The nearby town of Kokernag recorded a low of -2.5 degrees Celsius. Kupwara in north Kashmir quivered at -3.6 degrees Celsius.

The world famous ski resort of Gulmarg reeled under freezing -6 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Pahalgam had a minimum of -4.5 degrees Celsius.

Kargil town in the Ladakh region was the coldest place in J&K at -20 degrees Celsius. Life moved at a snail’s pace in nearby Leh town at -14.2 degrees Celsius.

It was the coldest night of the season so far in Leh and Kargil.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of Chillai-Kalan a 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.

It ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in the valley.

The MeT office said there was possibility of light rain or snow at isolated places, especially in the higher reaches, today and tomorrow.