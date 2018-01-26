R-Day: Streets Deserted, Communication Blocked In Kashmir

Srinagar—A complete shutdown was observed across Kashmir valley on Friday following a call issued by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) even as mobile telephony and data services remained blocked for better half of the day.

All shops and other business establishments are closed while traffic is off the roads. Government offices are closed due to a public holiday. Roads wore a deserted look in Srinagar as people stayed indoors.

JRL, comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik, has appealed to the people to observe January 26 as a ‘black day’ and called for “peaceful protests” after Friday prayers against civilian killings.

In a statement yesterday, JRL had asked people to observe 26 January as ‘Black Day’ and protest against the civilian killings, indiscriminate firing and use of pellets, besides ransacking of properties by government forces.

While Geelani and Mirwaiz are under house arrest, Malik has been lodged in central jail to prevent them to thwart protests.

Stringent security measures remained in place and forces were deployed in strength in Srinagar city, where main R-Day function was held at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium instead of traditional venue, Bakshi stadium.

Barricades have been erected by the forces with pedestrian and vehicle movement only allowed after thorough frisking and questioning.

Curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in parts of Downtown Srinagar to prevent protests.

The roads are mostly deserted in Srinagar city with occasional movement of private vehicles.

At a few places, youngsters were busy playing cricket on the roads.

Besides Srinagar city, complete shutdown was also observed in all the districts parts of Kashmir where R-Day functions were organized amid tight security. The mobile internet services and telephony was restored in the afternoon.