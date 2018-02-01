Quake Rocks Kashmir, Sets Off Alarm

Srinagar—Strong tremors rocked the Kashmir Valley shortly after noon on Wednesday, sparking panic as people rushed out of doors from private and public buildings.

The earthquake, centred on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, measured 6.1 on the Richter scale, and shook many parts of north-western India, including its capital New Delhi.

No casualties were reported from any part of the Valley till late evening, but a massive girder slipped off a pylon of the under-construction Jahangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover near Aloochibagh in the summer capital Srinagar, crushing a gantry vehicle beneath.

Authorities cut off electricity supply for a brief period as a precautionary measure.

According to the meteorological office, the quake, hitting at 12:37 IST, occurred at a depth of 190 km in the Hindu Kush mountains on the northern borders of Afghanistan.

According to an official press release from Jammu, the minister for disaster management, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction, held a teleconference with divisional commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, the divisional commissioner Jammu, Hemant Kumar and director disaster management Aamir Ali to take stock of the situation, and called for public instructions to be circulated on the dos and don’ts for precautions to be taken before, during and after earthquakes.

The minister for works, Naeem Akhtar, told news agencies that the girder that slipped off the pylon of an under-construction flyover in Srinagar had been craned into position on Tuesday night.

“The girder had just been installed on the pillars and had not been fixed yet,” the minister said. “There was no structural damage to the flyover project due to the earthquake.

In a statement issued later, the construction company executing the project said that the girder had been in the process of being permanently strengthened (or fixed) at its position when the earthquake struck.

Two other girders which also had been moved into place during the night had already been permanently fixed into position, it said.

Precautionary Measures

Issuing a set of dos and don’ts as precautionary measures for earthquakes, the director for disaster management, Aamir Ali said that adequate precautionary measures were essential to minimise loss of life and damage to property during an earthquake, as the state comes under zone IV and V in terms of vulnerability to seismic activity.

“In view of our vulnerability to disasters, especially earthquakes, and the fact that earthquakes cannot be predicted we need to take adequate precautionary measures to minimize loss of life and damage to property,” Aamir Ali said in a statement.

“We need to adopt non-structural measures, such as re-arranging furniture items in our homes, especially corridors and passages, so as to allow easy movement in case of evacuation. Heavy objects should be placed on the floor or on lower shelves so that they don’t fall in the event of shaking. We should construct earthquake resistant buildings and religiously follow Dos and Don’ts about earthquakes safety measures. We need to learn about earthquakes, speak about them with our friends, family members.

“All members of the family should compulsorily be taught basic first aid and fire-fighting. Civil Defence Organisation, SDRF and Red Cross provide training free of cost to interested persons. All members of the family should learn to switch-off main electric supply and the LPG regulator, in case the need arises. First-aid kits, fire extinguisher, rope, torch, adequate drinking water, ready-to-eat food items and portable transistor radio should be kept available and handy, so that these can be put to use, in the event of a disaster,” Aamir Ali said.

Before An Earthquake:

During An Earthquake:

• If indoors, we should drop down to the floor and take cover under a sturdy desk, table or furniture; hold on to it and be prepared to move with it, until the ground stops shaking. This is called drop, cover and hold technique. Take cover under the lintel of an inner door; or in the corner of a room. Stay clear of windows, fireplaces, heavy furniture or appliances that may fall. Keep away from windows, mirrors and chimneys.

• Never rush to the doors or exist, as it may cause a stampede. Never use the lift in case of an earthquake or fire.

• If in a crowded area, take cover, stay calm and encourage others to do likewise.

• If you are outside, move away from buildings and electric wires. Walk towards an open place, in a calm and composed manner. Don’t run and keep away from buildings, especially old, tall or dilapidated buildings, electric wires, slopes and walls, which may be liable to collapse.

• If you are driving, stop your vehicle, away from the traffic and park safely on the side, but stay inside your car. Keep away from bridges, flyovers and tunnels. Avoid stopping under trees or electric lines.

• If you are in a mountainous area, or near unstable slopes/cliffs, be alert for avalanches, falling rocks or debris that could be loosened by the earthquake.

After An Earthquake:

• Expect aftershocks. Keep calm and do not panic.

• Switch on the radio and obey any instructions you hear on the radio.

• Turn off the electricity and LPG in your homes and offices, if possible. Don’t light matches or a lighter. Do not turn on electric switches as there may be gas leaks or short-circuits. Use a torch instead. In case of a fire, try to put it out with the help of a fire extinguisher and inform the fire brigade on phone number 101.

• If there are people injured, help them if you are trained in first-aid.

• In case your home is badly damaged you may have to leave it. Collect water containers, food and ordinary and special medicines, for persons with heart complaints, diabetes, asthma etc. Do not re-enter badly damaged buildings and don’t go near damaged structures.

• Do not spread and don’t believe in rumors.

