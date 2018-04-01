Qamarwari Man Killed In Budgam Train Accident

Srinagar—A 50-year-old-man was killed after hit by a train near Sabdan Flyover in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday.

A Railway official told GNS that the man was walking in the prohibited area when the incident took place today in the afternoon and he suffered head injury leading to his on spot death.

The official identified the deceased as Ghulam Mohammad Haroon son of Abdul Rehman Haroon of Rampora colony Bemina, Qamarwari.

The body has been handed over to his legal heirs for last rites after conducted all legal medico formalities.

While train services to and fro south Kashmir to Srinagar was suspended today on account of encounters between militants and government forces at Shopian and Anantnag.

It continued uninterrupted from Srinagar to north Kashmir.

The railway official said that a case under 174 CrPc has been registered to ascertain as to why the man was walking in the prohibited zone.