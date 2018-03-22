Purchase of vehicles, machinery without tenders:Report

Audit report points out irregularities in HUDD
Srinagar—An audit report of the Accountant General has revealed irregularities in corporations of Housing and Urban Development Department.
The copy of a report in the possession of KNS submitted by the government to the legislative assembly during the recent budget secession says, that Directorate of Urban Local Bodies and the Jammu Municipal Corporation purchased vehicles and machinery for Rs 3.90 crore directly from the authorized deals without invitation of tenders bids from suppliers despite the fact that State Motor Garages is the department authorized to purchase vehicles for government departments.,
The Director ULB Kashmir in March 2013 placed two supply orders for purchase of 22 TATA motor vehicles of different category with national carages at a cost of Rs 2.47 crore during 2012-2013. The report says that rates were inclusive of all taxes and duties both central and state and the delivery of vehicles by the supplier including copies of invoices and payment made were not provided to audit.
“However, from the payment details available on record it was seen that an amount of Rs 2.52 cr was paid to the supplier during march 2013 to may 2014 in respect of these vehicles, thereby resulting in an over-payment of Rs 5.59 lakh to the supplier,” the report reads.
According to the report, an amount of Rs 5.31 cr had been incurred by three divisions during the year 2015-16 on execution of works departmentally by engaging labour through mates in violation of the laid down norms. An amount of Rs16 lakh was released under the 13th FC to the JMC for training and capacity building of municipality staff to improve delivery.
“But the JMC incurred an expenditure of Rs 2.52 lakh only for training and the balance 13.48 lakh was not utilized for the intended purpose and involved the risk of diversion for other purposes,” t h e r e p o r t reads.
In March 2015, Urban Environment Engineering Department allotted a contract to a firm for design and construction of 1.20 MLD sewerage treatment plant at Patnitop at a cost of Rs 11.60 crore. The scheme was proposed to be completed within two years.
The report however, says that scrutiny of records revealed that the firm was given mobilization advance of Rs 58 lakh and consultation fees of Rs 21.90 lakh.
“However, after executing some civil works, further execution was stopped in November 2015, which could not be restored till March 2017 due to non-obtaining of NOC from the Forest Department. Thus, poor planning of the Dept for taking up the work without the forest clearance has resulted in blocking of Rs 79.90 lakh,” it reads.
The Executive Engineer ULB division II Jammu took up the construction of community centres Batote and Banihal at an estimated cost of Rs 45.36 lakh.
However, the report says that audit noticed in January 2017 that after incurring the expenditure of Rs 24.60 lakh, the construction works were abandoned due to non-availability of land and funds.
“It resulted in wasteful expenditure of Rs 24.60 lakh besides denial of benefits to the envisaged population of the area,” the report reads.
Under the integrated Housing and Slum Development Programme scheme for Bandipora, the cash assistance of Rs 1.03 lakh per beneficiary was to be disbursed in three installments.
However, the report says that audit revealed out of 417 beneficiaries, 48 beneficiaries were found not eligible for assistance under the scheme.
“However Executive Officer, MC Bandipora had already disbursed March-April 2010 Rs 14.40 lakh to these 48 ineligible beneficiaries, which was not recovered till March 2017,” it reads. (KNS)
