PSC likely to defer KAS Mains due to Panchayat Polls

Srinagar—In view of the forthcoming Panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir, there are high chances of the gov­ernment postponing the KAS Mains exam that the High Court had asked the Public Service Commission (PSC) to conduct sans any delay.

The candidates who will be appearing in the exams are in a fix about the date on which the examination will be held. However, insiders privy to the development told Kash­mir News Service (KNS) that the government's announce­ment about the Panchayat elections being followed by the Urban Local Bodies polls in the state could keep the conduction of the KAS Mains examination in limbo.

The recent High Court verdict had aske the PSC to conduct the KAS Main exams of the 429 candidates who were earlier left out by the commission. However, so far the JKPSC has not is­sued any notification regard­ing the submission of ap­plication forms from the 429 candidates, that too when less than a month is left for the commencement of Mains examination. The High Court had earlier in a petition by the “excluded” candidates observed that “a mess was created in the conduct of the examination by the commis­sion and public interest has been put at jeopardy.”

The court had observed that PSC being the premier recruiting agency of the state “it cannot tamper with the career of thousands of as­pirants who burn midnight oil for making a livelihood.”

After holding preliminary examination, the PSC vide no­tification PSC/Exam/2017/22 dated 23.04.2017 declared 6925 out of 47000 candidates to have qualified for KAS Mains Ex­amination. The cut-off mark was declared as 270.477 out of aggregate of 450 marks. (