PSC likely to defer KAS Mains due to Panchayat Polls

The candidates who will be appearing in the exams are in a fix about the date on which the examination will be held. However, insiders privy to the development told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that the government's announcement about the Panchayat elections being followed by the Urban Local Bodies polls in the state could keep the conduction of the KAS Mains examination in limbo.
Srinagar—In view of the forthcoming Panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir, there are high chances of the government postponing the KAS Mains exam that the High Court had asked the Public Service Commission (PSC) to conduct sans any delay.
The recent High Court verdict had aske the PSC to conduct the KAS Main exams of the 429 candidates who were earlier left out by the commission. However, so far the JKPSC has not issued any notification regarding the submission of application forms from the 429 candidates, that too when less than a month is left for the commencement of Mains examination. The High Court had earlier in a petition by the “excluded” candidates observed that “a mess was created in the conduct of the examination by the commission and public interest has been put at jeopardy.”
The court had observed that PSC being the premier recruiting agency of the state “it cannot tamper with the career of thousands of aspirants who burn midnight oil for making a livelihood.”
After holding preliminary examination, the PSC vide notification PSC/Exam/2017/22 dated 23.04.2017 declared 6925 out of 47000 candidates to have qualified for KAS Mains Examination. The cut-off mark was declared as 270.477 out of aggregate of 450 marks. (
