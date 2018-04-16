Protests For Justice Continue

Srinagar—Kashmir High Court Bar Association among others took to the streets on Monday to protest against the rape and murder of an eight year-old in Kathua in Jammu in January this year.

Demanding death sentence to the guilty in the minor’s rape and murder, Kashmir High Court Bar Association President Mian Qayoom demanded that High Court should transfer case to itself as atmosphere was not “conducive” in Kathua for holding the trial.

“We are not in favor of transferring case. Our demand is that the atmosphere at Kathua is not conducive for holding fair trial of the case. So, High Court has a wing in Jammu, we have a wing in Srinagar. This case should be transferred to HC itself ... They should nominate a judge for this purpose and that judge should be given exclusive task of trail of this case as quickly as possible,” he said.

Demanding harsh punishment for the guilty in the case, Qayoom said quantum of punishment in the case should not be less than “death”.

Qayoom also said that Bar was ready to provide legal assistance to the victim’s family. “If somebody approaches us, we will see how we can help them legally. Till today nobody has approached us. But if they come to us and say we need some kind of legal assistance, we are here; we can provide legal assistance to them,” he said.

The lawyers had organized a protest programme in solidarity with the Kathua minor who was brutally raped and killed.

Traders took to streets, seeking justice for Kathua minor girl (Photo: Abid Bhat/KO)

Tourism Contractors Coordination Committee (TCCC) on Monday also staged a protest at Lalchowk Srinagar, demanding capital punishment for the accused in the rape and murder case of the 8-year-old Kathua girl.

The students of a Central University Nowgam in Srinagar also held a protest seeking actions against Kathua lawyers who “shamed their profession” by siding with the accused in minor’s gang rape-and-murder case.

Braving rains, the students of Vitasta Law College Nowgam also staged a protest to demand strict action against lawyers who they said “brought shame to their profession” by blocking challan and taking out a rally.

Budgam, Students of Boys Higher Secondary Beerwah took out a peaceful protest march at Beerwah town

Reports of protests were also received from Government Degree College (GDC) Mendhar staged a protest demonstration in Mendhar town of Poonch district and demanded exemplary punishment for rapists and murderers of eight-year-old Kathua’s Asifa.

The students assembled at main Chowk Mendhar carrying placards which read “Death to Rapists,” “Nomads will not be cowed down by the cowards” and demanded a strict punishment to the culprits who first raped and then killed an eight year old Bakerwal girl Asifa, a resident of Rasana, Hiranagar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

Reports said that the protesters dispersed off peacefully after staging a sit-in at main chowk Mendhar.

In Doda thousands of students from various educational institutions including students from GDC Doda Monday staged a strong protest at District Hqr Doda in Chenab Valley region, demanding justice for eight-year-old Kathua rape and murder victim.

Similar reports of peaceful student protests were also received from other parts of state including Banihal, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Sogam Kupwara, Ganderbal and Sopore.