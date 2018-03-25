Protests For District Status Turn Violent In Nowshera 

DM Among 14 Injured
Jammu—Protests in Nowshera town of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, demanding district status for the area, turned violent on Saturday, as agitators clashed with security forces, leaving at least 14 persons, including the District Magistrate, injured, police said.
Police said protesters resorted to intense stone pelting at security forces in the town and a baton charge and tear smoke canisters was used to control the protests.
Police sources said ten protesters, four security men and Rajouri's District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary were injured during these clashes.
According to sources, Chowdhary was hit on his head by a glass bottle hurled by protesters.
For the last nearly two months, people in Nowshera town have been agitating f or grant of district status to the area.
Saturday's protests followed the state government's decision announcement on Friday that an Additional District Development Commissioner would be posted in Nowshera town instead of granting the area full-fledged separate district status.
