Protests Against Netanyahu Visit Continue in Kargil

Massive protest held in Sankoo
Kargil—Expressing resentment and anger against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Visit to India, people in Kargil continued their protest demonstrations on Wednesday.
Undeterred by the bone chilling minus 20 degree temperatures, thousands of residents in Sankoo block joined a procession raising slogans in solidarity with the people of Palestine and against the continued Israeli occupation of the first Qibla of Muslims.
The protesters were also shouting slogans like "Go BACK NETANYAHU” and “Down with Israel.”
The protesters, who were holding placards and Palestinian flags, also burnt an effigy of Netanyahu besides American and the Israeli flags.
Meanwhile speaking to the protesters Shiekh Muslim Sadegi of Anjuman-e-Sahib Zaman said that Modi government has hurt the sentiments of the freedom loving people and Muslims across the country by inviting a killer like Netanyahu.
Abbas Behishti, another speaker said that Israel is a terrorist state and Modi government has ruined the secular identity of India by inviting a person who is responsible for exporting and helping terrorist group like ISIS in the world.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.