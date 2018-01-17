Kargil—Expressing resentment and anger against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Visit to India, people in Kargil continued their protest demonstrations on Wednesday.

Undeterred by the bone chilling minus 20 degree temperatures, thousands of residents in Sankoo block joined a procession raising slogans in solidarity with the people of Palestine and against the continued Israeli occupation of the first Qibla of Muslims.

The protesters were also shouting slogans like "Go BACK NETANYAHU” and “Down with Israel.”

Protests Against Netanyahu Visit Continue in Kargil

The protesters, who were holding placards and Palestinian flags, also burnt an effigy of Netanyahu besides American and the Israeli flags.

Meanwhile speaking to the protesters Shiekh Muslim Sadegi of Anjuman-e-Sahib Zaman said that Modi government has hurt the sentiments of the freedom loving people and Muslims across the country by inviting a killer like Netanyahu.

Abbas Behishti, another speaker said that Israel is a terrorist state and Modi government has ruined the secular identity of India by inviting a person who is responsible for exporting and helping terrorist group like ISIS in the world.