Protest in LA for liquor ban 

Srinagar—Opposition National Conference and Congress on Tuesday evening staged walkout as a mark of protest over government’s silence on ban on liquor in the Jammu and Kashmir state.
Congress MLA GM Saroori stood up from his chair and demanded a complete ban on liquor in the state. Legislators from NC including Ali Mohammad Sagar, Abdul Majeed Larmi, Altaf Kaloo, Mubarak Gul and Congress’s Usman Majeed and others supported Saroori.
As government remained unmoved over the demand from the opposition, Saroori urged speaker Kavinder Gupta’s attention and asked those supporting him to stand up from their chair. Immediately all the legislators of NC, Congress and some independent MLAs stood up in support of the ban on liquor.
Interestingly, a lawmaker from PDP and a cabinet Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Javid Mustafa Mir also stood up in support of the demand.
The lawmakers, meanwhile, questioned the government and asked finance minister Haseeb Drabu whether he wants to ban the liquor in the state or not. As the government maintained silence, the lawmaker GM Saroori staged a protest and walkout from the assembly while the other members followed him.
In the meantime, the speaker adjourned the assembly for today’s business.
