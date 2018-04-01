Promotions in PWD: 5 SEs Placed As Chief Engineers

According to a government order issued in this regard, consequent upon superannuation of Abdul Hamid, I/C Development Commissioner Works in PWD, Satish Razdan, I/C Chief Engineer (Civil), Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) has been posted as I/C Development Commissioner Works.
Jammu—The Government on Saturday ordered promotions, transfers and posting of Chief Engineers in the Public Works Department.
According to a government order issued in this regard, consequent upon superannuation of Abdul Hamid, I/C Development Commissioner Works in PWD, Satish Razdan, I/C Chief Engineer (Civil), Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) has been posted as I/C Development Commissioner Works.
Similarly, consequent upon superannuation of Bimal Tickoo, Secretary Technical, Public Works Department, P L Bushan, Chief Engineer Mughal Road Project has been placed as Secretary Technical in PWD.
The Government has also ordered placement of five Superintending Engineers (Civil) as I/C Chief Engineers in PWD. They include Devinder Kumar Khanna, Ghulam Jeelani, Showkat Ahmad Wani, Romesh Kumar Makroo and Syed Iqbal Aga.
Consequent upon these promotions, Nisar Ahmad Bhat I/C Chief Engineer SKUAST Kashmir has been placed as I/C Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) Kashmir.
Devinder Kumar Khanna has been placed as I/C Chief Engineer Mughal Road Project vice P L Bushan.
Ghulam Jeelani has been placed as I/C Chief Engineer PMGSY Kashmir against an available vacancy.
Showkat Ahmad Wani has been placed as I/C Chief Engineer Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) vice Satish Razdan.
Romesh Kumar Makroo, I/C Chief Engineer has been placed as Executive Director, J&K Projects Construction Corporation Ltd.
Syed Iqbal Aga has been placed as I/C Chief Engineer SKUAST Kashmir.
