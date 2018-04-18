Jammu and Kashmir will be hosting a civic reception in honour of the President later in the evening, officials said, adding this would be followed by a dinner to be hosted by Governor N N Vohra.
Jammu—President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on his maiden two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow, during which he will grace the sixth convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra, officials said.
The President will visit Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on April 19 before returning to the national capital.
