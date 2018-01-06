Powerful IED Blast Kills 4 Policemen On Patrol Duty In Sopore

Sopore—Four policemen on patrol duty were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants went off in Sopore town in north Kashmir Saturday, an official said.

Militants had planted the IED near a shop in a lane between the 'Chotta Bazaar' and 'Bada Bazaar' in Sopore in Baramulla district, the official said.

The blast occurred on a day when at least 57 civilians were shot dead in Sopore by the paramilitary Border Security Forces (BSF) twenty five years ago in 1993.

The policemen were patrolling the area in view of a Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL)-sponsored strike there.

The deceased have been identified as ASI Irshad Ahmad (Executive Police 825685) of Doda, Constable Ghulam Nabi (720/IRP 3rd) of Rohama Rafiabad, Constable Parvaiz Ahmad (915/IRP 3rd) of Vilgam Handwara, Constable Mohammad Amin (470/IRP 3rd)of Sogam Kupwara.

The wreath-laying ceremony where the deceased were honoured was attended by Jammu and Kashmir additional Director General of Police, Muneer Ahmad Khan, SSP Baramulla Imtiyaz Hussain, and SSP Sopore Harmeet Singh Mehta, besides officers from army’s 22 RR and CRPF’s 179 battalion, was held at the District Police Lines Sopore.

“After 2015, this was the first incident of IED blast. We have to think how to deal with it and chalk out new strategy to tackle the issue,” Khan told the reporters. The government forces have sealed all entry and exit points of Sopore soon after the blast.

ASI Irshad Ahmad is survived by aged mother about 72 years old, wife, two sons Nadeem Irshad about 19 years old, Sahil Irshad about 10 years old, two daughters Fiza Irshad about 16 years old, and Toiba Bano about 13 years old.

Constable Mohammad Amin is survived by aged mother, wife, minor son Tajam-ul-Islam about 04 years old, a brother and three sisters.

Constable Parvaiz Ahmad is survived by aged father, wife, minor son Mohammad Noman about 03 years old, unmarried sister and three brothers.

Constable Ghulam Nabi is survived by aged parents, pregnant wife, minor daughter Faheeqa Nabi about 04 years old, two brothers and two unmarried sisters.

Meanwhile, Militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Saturday claimed responsibility of attack. “The Shaheed Afzal Guru squad carried out the attack.” A spokesman of the outfit said here.

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown is being observed in the town to mark the 25th anniversary of 1993 Sopore massacre.

Pertinently, on this day in 1993, at least 57 people were shot dead by paramilitary BSF men personnel from 94th battalion after the massacre, troopers indulged in arson and set ablaze entire Sopore market.

The call for the shutdown was given by the JRL. All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic remained off the roads.

The authorities had deployed additional police and paramilitary CRPF men in the town to thwart any protests.