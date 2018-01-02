 Skip to main content
Full text here:Governor addresses joint session of JK legislature
LC Chairman administers oath of office to Tassaduq Mufti
Three more boys shun militancy in Kashmir: DGP
NC submits memorandum to JK guv, seeks political dialogue 
'Security strengthened in JK jails; steps taken to reform inmates'
Opposition stages walkout from assembly
Er Rashid protests outside assembly,demands Right to self determination for Kashmiris
Fire guts several shops in Sopore

Power woes: Sopore residents block main road

177

The protestors shouted anti-PDD slo­gans for ‘failing’ to provide adequate pow­er supply to them.

Sopore— Residents of Warpora, Watlab, Hatlangoo and its adjoining areas in north Kashmir’s Sopore Monday took to streets to protest against the prolonged power outages in their areas.

Reports said that aggrieved protesting residents blocked Sopore-Bandipora road to register their protest against the con­tinuous power cuts in the areas since last several weeks.

The protestors shouted anti-PDD slo­gans for ‘failing’ to provide adequate pow­er supply to them.

The protestors alleged that “we reel under darkness since weeks since Darbar shifted to Jammu, which is sheer injustice with us, and district Administration didn't bother to take necessary steps to restore power supply.”

The protestors including women and children blocked busy Bandipora-Sopore road for traffic on both sides, resulting in massive traffic jam for hours.

Despite repeated attempts, the PDD of­ficials could not be contacted for the com­ments. (KNS)

Be part of Open Journalism

At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.

Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.

If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.

 Tags SoporeProtestElectricity

Conversations

No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting rules.

The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.

More from Local News

Trending on Observer