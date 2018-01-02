Power woes: Sopore residents block main road

The protestors shouted anti-PDD slogans for ‘failing’ to provide adequate power supply to them.
Sopore— Residents of Warpora, Watlab, Hatlangoo and its adjoining areas in north Kashmir’s Sopore Monday took to streets to protest against the prolonged power outages in their areas.
Reports said that aggrieved protesting residents blocked Sopore-Bandipora road to register their protest against the continuous power cuts in the areas since last several weeks.
The protestors alleged that “we reel under darkness since weeks since Darbar shifted to Jammu, which is sheer injustice with us, and district Administration didn't bother to take necessary steps to restore power supply.”
The protestors including women and children blocked busy Bandipora-Sopore road for traffic on both sides, resulting in massive traffic jam for hours.Despite repeated attempts, the PDD officials could not be contacted for the comments. (KNS)
