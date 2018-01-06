Power Department fails to provide relief to consumers

Srinagar—There has been no improvement in power sup­ply in Jammu and Kashmir, despite manifold increase in power tariff by the government over the years.

Official sources told KNS that in 2008-2009, consumers in the domes­tic category upto 1/2 KW had to pay Rs 160 as monthly tariff that has been increased to around Rs 500.

For consumers in the category of 1-KW, they had to pay Rs 310 in 2008- 2009 and now paying around Rs 800 per month. Same is in commercial category where there has been hike of around 300 percent to 400 percent. Despite that government has failed to provide electricity to consumers as per the agreement.

Ghulam Mohammad, a resi­dent of Zakura said he used to pay Rs 200 for use of ½ KW five years back and get around 18 hour pow­er supply in a day during winters. “Presently, we get 15 hour power supply in a day and have to pay over Rs 500,” he said.

He said whenever the govern­ment increased tariff, they are told that it is meant to provided unin­terrupted power supply. “Despite increased in tariff, but nothing happen on the ground,” he said.

“If we fail to pay the tariff, we receive disconnection notices from the PDD,” Firdous Ahmad, a resident of Dalgate.

An official of the PDD said that department failed to provide un­interrupted power supply despite increase in power tariff as PDD as several industrialists, politicians and government departments owe hundreds of crores to the PDD.

He said that PDD has failed to re­cover Rs 900 crore of dues on account of power tariff from government de­partments, corporations, industrial­ists, and hoteliers in Kashmir.

Among the departments, Ir­rigation and Flood Control De­partment and Public Health Engineering Department have highest arrears of over Rs 380 crore. Following which, the Home Department has an outstanding of around Rs 100 crore. This includes the pending dues of the central reserve forces, which the State Home Department has to pay un­der Security Related Expenditure of forces operating in the valley.

The figures reveal that Housing and Urban Development Depart­ment has arrears of Rs 40 crore, followed by Roads and Building Department of around Rs 12 crore. The Hospitality Protocol Depart­ment and Agriculture Department have an outstanding of around Rs 10 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Revenue and Reha­bilitation Department has out­standing of around Rs 4 crore.

Despite government depart­ments being major defaulters, the PDD has been warning common people to liquidate balance elec­tricity charges or “their installa­tions would be disconnected”.

An official of the PDD, said that this issue has already been raised with the heads of these departments to pay outstanding power tariff.

“The departmental heads said that they are not able to clear arrears due to financial con­straints,” the official said. “We have now decided to write to Gen­eral Administration Department so that government could allot additional funds to these depart­ments for paying electricity dues,” he added. (KNS)